State Department website glitch claims Trump presidency ended today

FiLE – In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(NEXSTAR) – The website for the U.S. Department of State contained an error on the biography page for President Donald Trump Monday afternoon.

As of Monday at 12:26 p.m., the page read: “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:41.”

The Department of State page for Vice President Mike Pence had a similar message Monday afternoon, reading “Michael R. Pence’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:41:00.”

Trump and Pence are set to leave office on Jan. 20 — Inauguration Day for 46th U.S. president Joe Biden.

The Department of State did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to Buzzfeed reporter Christopher Miller, sources told the media site that a “disgruntled staffer” is responsible for the change to Trump’s and Pence’s biographies.

The website error comes just one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Congress would move ahead with the impeachment of Trump, one week after an angry mob of his supporters invaded the Capitol.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats on a call Monday that members should plan to return to Washington on Tuesday evening to consider a House resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office. That resolution is expected to pass, but Pence is unlikely to act.

Hoyer says the House will then consider impeachment on Wednesday.

House Democrats have moved quickly to draft an article of impeachment charging Trump with incitement of insurrection because he egged on thousands of his supporters ahead of the riots by falsely telling them that the election was stolen from him.

One of the Democratic sponsors of the article, Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, says they have the votes to pass it.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.