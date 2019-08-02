Starbucks launches its 1st line of coffee creamers in popular drink flavors, including the notorious Pumpkin Spice Latte

Starting this month, Starbucks announced that four new creamers will be available in dairy aisles at grocery stores nationwide — Caramel Creamer, White Chocolate Creamer and Cinnamon Dolce Creamer — are among the flavors. They will also be adding the fall favorite, Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer. They’ll also be available at Target and Walmart, plus online at Amazon. According to Starbucks, the creamers were inspired by four of the chain’s best-selling coffee drinks.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte creamer is inspired by the original Starbucks PSL, which first launched in Starbucks stores 16 years ago. The latte has since become one of the most favored Starbucks seasonal beverages ever.

Caramel Creamer borrows notes from Starbucks’ caramel macchiato with “layers of sweet, buttery caramel and hints of vanilla.” Coffee lovers will find similarities between the White Chocolate Creamer and the beloved, wintry favorite: the white chocolate mocha.

And the Cinnamon Dolce Creamer is named after the chain’s latte of the exact same name. Both the creamer and the original drink are “crafted with the rich flavors of cinnamon streusel.”

Starbucks Creamers are the first of their kind to be sold by the global coffee chain and were developed shortly after Starbucks partnered with Nestlé, the creator of Coffee mate, last summer.

The creamers were created to mimic the exact flavor of the beverages they are named after.