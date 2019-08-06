Stabbed 20 times: Police blame bail decision after brutal murder

(KPRC) A Texas man is facing murder charges after authorities said he stabbed his pregnant wife to death on Saturday.

Alex Guajardo, 22, of Pasadena, is charged with murder in connection with the death of 20-year-old Caitlynne Guajardo. He had just been released from jail on a personal recognizance bond after he was accused of killing the family cat and hitting his wife in the face.

Caitlynne Guajardo was found inside the apartment with at least 20 stab wounds, including several to her abdomen and one to her throat, police said.

On the Wednesday before the stabbing, Guajardo was arrested for and charged with assault of a family member after police said Caitlynne Guajardo told them he hit her in the face.

Police said they initially showed up at the Guajardos apartment after Caitlynne Guajardo called them around 6:30 a.m. after finding the family’s pet cat dead in a kennel. The cat was in a bag of liquid, police said. Caitlynne Guajardo told police that Alex Guajardo admitted to killing the cat.

He was released from jail a day later after posting bond, according to authorities.

Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger was upset that Alex Guajardo’s release didn’t include a no-contact order.

“In my opinion these bail decisions are responsible at least in part for the death of Caitlynne Guajardo on Saturday,” he said.

