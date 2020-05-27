SpaceX rocket launch canceled due to bad weather

The SpaceX Falcon 9, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of the rocket, sits on Launch Pad 39-A, Monday, May 25, 2020, at Kennedy Space Center, Fla. Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch on May 27. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (KGET) — The SpaceX rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center had to be canceled today at the last minute due to poor weather conditions.

The launch is expected to take place instead on Saturday at 1:33 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. This alternative date had been set up by NASA as a contingency. The launch could also take place Sunday afternoon.

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were set to fly the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station, marking the first U.S. launch of a manned space mission since 2011 and the first aboard a private rocket.