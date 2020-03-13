Some Las Vegas resorts will start checking guests’ temperatures at entrances

LAS VEGAS (KRON) – A popular Las Vegas resort will begin checking guests’ temperatures before they are allowed to go inside.

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said in a statement Thursday that luxury hotel will start screening at all entrances starting this weekend.

The resorts also plan on canceling all large entertainment gatherings, including buffets and nightclubs.

Casinos will remain open.

“We will be screening for temperature using non-invasive thermal cameras at all our entrances,” Maddox said in the statement. “In our gaming areas and dining establishments, we will create appropriate distancing between guests at gaming devices and dining tables, while still delivering the service levels our guests expect and deserve.”

Wynn Resorts isn’t the first Vegas resort to take additional safety precautions as coronavirus continues to spread.

MGM Resorts announced earlier this week that it would be temporarily closing its buffets starting March 15.