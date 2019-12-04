Snowed in: 19 rescued from remote Michigan cabin

(WLUC) Nineteen people are safe and sound thanks to the bravery of rescue workers in Menominee County, Michigan.

They were snowed in and stuck with blizzard conditions outside Monday.

Ten children and nine adults were stuck in a family cabin located six miles off the main road, on an unplowed road with two feet of snow on it.

“The first step was to send out a plow truck to try and get the roadway done. Unfortunately the roadway hasn’t froze yet, so we had some soft conditions and our plow truck got stuck,” said Menominee County Road Commission Assistant Engineer and Manager DarrellCass.

