Skittles is celebrating Pride Month by ditching its signature rainbow design and instead using its packaging as a canvas to celebrate the work of artists within the LGBTQ+ community.

The candy’s annual Pride packs will go on sale ahead of June, which is designated as Pride Month in the U.S. and other countries.

Skittles has partnered with five prominent artists in the community who have lent their talents to design special packaging in honor of Pride Month.

Skittles said each artist chosen brings a unique perspective and has designed packaging that tells “a visual story of Pride.”

The chosen artists are:

Zipeng Zhu (he/him) of New York City: A Chinese-born artist, designer, art director, illustrator and animator who “wants to make every day a razzle-dazzle musical.”

Symone Salib (she/her) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: A first-generation Cuban/Egyptian street artist, muralist, and educator.

Mady G (he/they) of Hudson Valley, New York: An illustrator who highlights their interests in fashion, horror, nature, LGBTQ+ civil rights and psychedelics across their various illustrative works.

Bianca Xunise (they/them) of Chicago, Illinois: American cartoonist, who became the first nationally syndicated non-binary cartoonist after joining the comic strip Six Chix.

Shanée Benjamin (she/her) of Brooklyn, New York: Art director and illustrator who is "passionate about creating community and connection through her art."

SKITTLES previews its 2023 Pride program with a first look at its fourth annual SKITTLES Pride packs, swapping out the brand’s signature rainbow on packaging for original designs crafted by five LGBTQ+ artists to tell a visual story of Pride. (Mars)

Each package will also feature a scannable QR code which will direct to a dedicated Pride page on Skittles’ website where people can read more about each artist.

“As part of Mars Wrigley’s commitment to inspire moments of everyday happiness, SKITTLES is honored to once again celebrate, uplift, and provide visibility to the LGBTQ+ community,” said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. “This year, our artist partners are using their pack designs to tell stories of LGBTQ+ experiences – stories that have the power to create community, reveal identity and generate empathy.”

For each package of the specially designed Skittles Pride Pack sold, Mars, Skittles’ parent company, will donate $1 to GLAAD, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

Officials for Mars say there are more plans in the works for Pride Month featuring more partnerships and collaborations with LGBTQ organizations and creators.

The Skittles Pride Packs are available at retailers nationwide through mid-July.

This is the fourth year Skittles has celebrated Pride Month.