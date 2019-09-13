Singer Eddie Money dies at age 70

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2010 file photo, Eddie Money sings the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game between Kansas and Missouri in Lawrence, Kan. Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer. The singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” says his fate is in “God’s hands.” Money’s comments appear in a video released Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.” The full episode airs Sept. 12.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The Associated Press cites family members saying singer Eddie Money has died.

He was best known for his 70’s and 80’s hits including “Take Me Home Tonight”, “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Baby Hold On”.

The singer died Friday following complications from stage 4 esophageal cancer.

His family has released this statement, “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”