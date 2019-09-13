Singer Eddie Money dies at age 70

The Associated Press cites family members saying singer Eddie Money has died.
He was best known for his 70’s and 80’s hits including “Take Me Home Tonight”, “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Baby Hold On”.
The singer died Friday following complications from stage 4 esophageal cancer.
His family has released this statement, “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”