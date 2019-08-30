Breaking News
Simone Biles’ brother arrested in triple murder

National News
(NBC News)  The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that left three people dead and two wounded.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was taken into custody in Georgia.

He is facing murder, manslaughter, and other charges in connection with a shooting that took place in Cleveland, Ohio.

Authorities say a party was taking place inside an apartment when a group of people showed up uninvited.  That led to an altercation, and shots were fired.

