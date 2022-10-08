LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several Las Vegas showgirls spoke out a day after they were attacked on the Las Vegas Strip, when police said a man randomly stabbed eight people, killing two.

Hours after she was stabbed and left with a punctured lung, Anna Westby shared her harrowing story with Nexstar’s KLAS.

“I’m screaming, asking everyone for help,” Westby recalled through tears. “He caught up to me, and he stabbed me in the back and then he ran off.”

Westby was one of four showgirls attacked Thursday morning when police said 32-year-old Yoni Barrios went after them and killed fellow showgirl Maris DiGiovanni, who was stabbed in the chest.

“I got up, and I started running,” showgirl Victoria Caytano recalled. “And I started yelling, ‘He has a knife!'”

Caytano had just started the job and was only on her ninth shift when the worst happened. She’s now home from the hospital, but emotionally, she said she’s anything but OK.

“I just I couldn’t believe that this was happening to me,” Caytano said, recalling when she was also stabbed.

A tight-knit group, managed by Cheryl Lowthorp, owner of “Best Showgirls in Vegas,” is now unsure how to move forward after 12 years of safety in the business.

“This is a safe job, there are cops everywhere,” Lowthorp said. “No place is filmed more than the Las Vegas Strip.”

The group told KLAS they are now focusing on being there for each other and remembering DiGiovanni.

“She was exceptional,” Lowthorp remembered. “She was exceptional, she was on fire and beautiful and smart and radiant.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They’re also currently coping with the idea of something so horrible happening out of the blue.

“Knowing that someone could do something like this without ever being provoked, it makes me question everything,” Westby said.

Lowthorp has started a GoFundMe to help all the girls affected by this tragedy, and DiGiovanni’s family has also started a fundraiser for her funeral expenses.