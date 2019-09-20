Shirtless baristas serve up drinks in Seattle

(KING) A new business is creating a buzz in Seattle, and the slogan says it all: ‘Hot guys serving hot coffee.’

“I think this is fabulous and it is past due,” said Capitol Hill resident Tenzin Ghongpa. “We already have female baristas wearing bras and panties. I don’t think anything is wrong with this.”

Ja’Shaun Williams and Brandon Peters are the shirtless male baristas working for Dreamboyz Espresso.

“I feel like this does get to the next level of it, right, something different and something new,” said Peters.

“I wanted to create my own company called Bro-kini Espresso, but then they made this one,” said Williams. “I saw this advertisement on one of the female barista pages, and that they were hiring male baristas so I had to try it.”

