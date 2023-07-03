ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz stores are looking to celebrate Independence Day by lowering the price of nearly all their gasoline blends in honor of the year 1776 — when the Declaration was first adopted in our country.

Previously, Sheetz has lowered gas on certain blends, but this Fourth of July, the price will be dropped to $1.776 per gallon on regular, E85 (flex fuel), unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades. It will not apply to diesel fuel.

The limited-time promotion will only last for the Fourth of July beginning at 12:01 a.m. and will go all day, or while promotional gallons last, Sheetz said.

The price drop will happen at all 675+ Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”

In 2022, Sheetz made a similar play by dropping two of their blends to be more than a dollar under the national average for the Fourth of July. The Pennsylvania-based company has continued the trend during travel-heavy holidays such as making certain blends $1.99 per gallon this past Thanksgiving.

According to AAA, the national average for gas is $3.53 per gallon as of June 3, which is 10 cents lower than the Pennsylvania average and anywhere from 3 cents to 30 cents higher than the average in the other states Sheetz has stores.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells a particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.