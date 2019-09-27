Security cameras show gas station beating in Pittsburgh

(WPXI) Surveillance video was released Thursday from inside a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania gas station where two women were beaten last Friday during a fight, leading to charges being filed against three men.

The video appears to show one of the women knocking down a display inside the store and several men grabbing her before her sister comes into view and fighting continues. Another video clip, which was released by the District Attorney’s Office, shows an argument and fighting outside the gas station.

The release of the video came as the attorney for two of the men charged spoke out Thursday. Defense Attorney David Shrager said both men are gas station employees and they have been suspended without pay.

All three men — Scott Hill, Balkar Singh and Sukhjinder Sadhra — face charges of simple assault. However, there have been calls for tougher charges.

