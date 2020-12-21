Second stimulus check: Who gets the $600 payment and when

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ten months into the pandemic, Congress agreed to a new coronavirus relief bill which includes another round of direct payments.

Many will see a $600 stimulus check soon. According to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, it could be next week. The new payment is half of what Americans received earlier this year when the federal government sent out $1,200 stimulus checks.

But not everyone is eligible for a direct payment, and some households may get more than one.

If lawmakers follow the same eligibility guidelines as the previous stimulus check, you can see if you can get one by answering the following:

First — Do you make $75,000 or less annually?

Yes: You’re likely getting a $600 payment. Continue reading.

No: You’re not eligible for the payment.

If you make between $75,000 and $95,000 annually, you may be getting a portion, but not the entire $600.

If you file with a partner, do you make less than $150,000 together annually?

Yes: You’re likely both getting a $600 payment each. Continue reading for more eligibilities.

No: You’re not eligible for the payment.

Are you an undocumented resident?

Yes: You’re not eligible for the payment.

No: You’re likely eligible for the payment.

Are you claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return?

Yes: You’re not eligible for the payment.

No: You’re likely eligible for the payment.

Do you have a dependent child?

Yes: You’re likely getting an extra $600 payment per child.

No: You’re not receiving any additional payment.

