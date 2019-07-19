School district threatens to put kids in foster care over lunch debts

(WBRE) Parents in an Eastern Pennsylvania school district are no longer being threatened with losing custody of their children if they don’t pay their school lunch debt.

The change comes after controversy and outrage over a letter sent to parents in the Wyoming Valley West school district who are behind on lunch payments for their children.

The letter warned parents that if they don’t pay up, they could be reported to dependency court, where they risk losing their children to foster care.

According to NBC affiliate WBRE, the school district plans to send another, softer letter to parents, in hopes of collecting about $20,000 worth of lunch debt.

