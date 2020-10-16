School bus driver in New York arrested for driving drunk with students onboard

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A school bus driver in Gates, New York faces multiple criminal charges after she was found to be driving with a blood alcohol content higher than the legal limit – with students onboard.

According to a release from the Gates-Chili Central School District, “unusual activity and an unauthorized stop” Friday morning prompted school officials to contact police to investigate.

It was then determined that the bus driver was operating the vehicle with a blood alcohol level over the New York state legal limit. The bus driver’s name has not yet been released.

There were six students on the bus, according to district officials. They say the driver will be charged with five counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with a person under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

Officials say the driver will likely faces additional charges.

A statement from the school district said in part: