‘Santa-tizer’ helping children this holiday season

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE) — This Christmas season comes after a year when millions of people have experienced financial hardship.

One young mind is doing his part to ensure everyone has a good Christmas morning. Spreading Christmas cheer started a little early this year with an eight-year-old boy here in Dingman Township.

“So, this is my hand ‘Santa-tizer,’ and it smells like candy canes,” Flynn Bouge said.

One day Flynn asked his mom, Mandy, if Santa was still going to be able to deliver gifts in the middle of a pandemic.

“I said I think so, I’m pretty sure he’ll be able to come and he said ‘oh, I bet he uses hand sanitizer and all of the elves use hand sanitizer. I said, ‘yeah, I’m pretty sure that’s how it works.’ and he said, ‘I bet they use hand Santa-tizer’,” Mandy said.

And an idea was born. Flynn started selling his hand “Santa-tizers” for $4 apiece.

He wanted to make sure the children he did know and even some he didn’t get a little something extra in their stocking this year. Since he does school online, he’s had a lot of time to put everything together. And though he may not see his classmates daily, he’s making sure they still have gifts under the tree.

“We’ve touched base with a lot of local families and families from his school actually. It feels good when we know it is people who are close to home, right?” Mandy said.

They’ve already sent out 500 bottles of hand “Santa-tizer,” and currently have orders for 500 more. Flynn’s dad, Robert Bogue, says he couldn’t be prouder of his son.

“Pretty proud, I mean, you hope as a parent that you’ll raise kids who’ll become good adults and contribute to society and have a ripple effect and are compassionate, but you don’t expect it from an eight-year-old,” Robert said.

If you’d like to buy a hand “Santa-tizer,” send an email with your request to mandib2@aol.com.