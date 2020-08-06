Russian judge sentences former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed to 9 years in prison

Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, is escorted before a court hearing in Moscow on March 11. Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters file

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow has called the evidence against Reed "flimsy," and the latest example of Russia treating American citizens unfairly.

MOSCOW — A Russian court ruled Thursday against a 29-year-old former U.S. Marine who was detained last year on charges of assaulting a police officer after a night of heavy drinking in Moscow, sentencing him to nine years in a Russian prison.

Trevor Reed’s nine-year sentence is close to the maximum punishment for these charges, which is 10 years. He has already been in Russian custody awaiting trial for almost a year. Prosecutors on Wednesday asked for 9 years and 8 months.

The defendant, his family and his Russian girlfriend all deny the charges. The U.S. ambassador to Russia has called the evidence flimsy. And all of them have alleged that he has become just the latest example of American citizens being unfairly charged in Russia.

Ambassador John Sullivan told NBC News that Americans detained in Russia receiving unfair treatment from the judicial system is becoming a more frequent problem — a stark warning for Americans considering visiting or doing business in Russia.

“This is not a good story for U.S.-Russia relations,” Sullivan said in a telephone interview shortly after the verdict was issued. “And it is not good for encouraging U.S. private citizens and business to visit and invest here if what they did to [Reed] can be done to anyone.”

Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, is escorted before a court hearing in Moscow on March 11.Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters file

During closing arguments on Wednesday, Reed said he would not admit guilt to a crime he didn’t commit.

Related Content After 10 months in Russian prison, Tehachapi graduate still awaiting definitive day in court Video

“I think it would be unethical and immoral to plead guilty to a crime I didn’t commit,” he said in his closing statement on the eve of the trial’s verdict. “If I am going to be given a prison sentence, I’d rather stay in prison than walk free tomorrow a liar and a coward.”

Sullivan said that the evidence against Reed strained credulity.

“The evidence was so flimsy and preposterous that everyone in the courtroom, even the judge, laughed when it was presented,” Sullivan said. “If this case had been brought in a U.S. court, not only would it have been thrown out, but the prosecutors would be investigated for bringing it forward in the first place.”

Other cases, such as that of another former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, have garnered much more political and media attention, likely due to the nature of the charges against Whelan — espionage — and the open discussion of using him as a bargaining chip with the United States.

Ambassador John Sullivan, left, and Joey Reed.Courtesy US Embassy

But Reed’s father, Joey, has spent the past year in Moscow advocating for his son in an effort to keep his case from falling below the radar. Russian courts have an extremely high conviction rate, and acquittals are increasingly rare.

“I am nervous and anxious,” Reed’s mother, Paula, told NBC News in a telephone interview Tuesday. “Of course, I’ve tried to prepare for the worst, but if you really think about it too hard … I’m probably not prepared. You just feel hopeless and they’re going to do what they’re going to do.”

The embassy sent representatives to each of Reed’s court hearings, but generally adopted a more restrained public posture toward the trial than it did with the Whelan case — which saw Sullivan frequently take strongly worded public stands against the proceedings.

Sullivan told NBC News that part of the reason was that he hoped this might prevent Reed’s case from being overly politicized.

For the full story, click here.