Runner proposes to his girlfriend at the Austin Marathon finish line

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Marathon ended on a romantic note for this runner – when he proposed to his girlfriend at the finish line.

After crossing the line, Mark Pinales dropped to one knee and popped the question to Tiffany Nguyen, and she said yes.

Footage from the marathon shows Mark, from Round Rock, and Tiffany, from Sioux City, Iowa, locked in an emotional embrace as other runners and spectators cheer them on. The couple originally met in Austin, and have been together for more than two years.

(Picture: KXAN)

Mark said he only ran the marathon because Tiffany challenged him to do so three months ago. Pinales is an accomplished athlete that’s been racing his entire life, but was aiming to complete his first marathon Sunday. He won the 2017 3M Half Marathon in Austin.

He ran with the engagement ring in his pocket for the entire 26.2 miles.

(Picture: KXAN)

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: Watch what two newly-engaged runners said at the Austin Marathon after a sweet proposal!