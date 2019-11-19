RUFF RESCUE: Pup pulled from icy Wisconsin river

(WGBA/NBC News) A dog is on the road to recovery after falling into an icy Wisconsin river.

Police say the dog, a Collie mix named Wes, fell through the ice on the Fox River near Little Chute and was struggling to stay above water.

Fox Valley Metro Police along with the Little Chute Fire Department worked to rescue him.

Body cam footage shows firefighters go onto the lake on a raft and quickly retrieving Wes.

Officials say they don’t think the dog would’ve made it much longer.

