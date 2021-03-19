Royal Caribbean will restart cruises in June, require vaccines for adults

MIAMI — Royal Caribbean International announced on Friday the cruise line will restart cruises beginning in June and will require all adult passengers to be vaccinated.

The cruise line will offer 7-night cruises leaving from The Bahamas that will stop at the company’s private island, CocoCay, and Cozumel, Mexico.

“The new itineraries departing through August, which will sail with vaccinated crew, will be available to adult guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results,” the company said in a news release.

The first cruise departs on June 12. The company says online booking will begin on March 24.

“We are excited to get back to delivering memorable vacations in the Caribbean, gradually and safely. The vaccines are clearly a game changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice. As we move forward, we expect this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

Celebrity Cruises, owned by Royal Caribbean, also announced it will restart cruises in June leaving from St. Maarten.