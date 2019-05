MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) — Searchers who found missing hiker Amanda Eller in a Hawaii forest reserve are now looking for a second hiker who went missing last week.

Maui police released an image of 35-year-old Noah Mina.

He was reported missing on May 20 in the area of the Kapilau Ridge Trail about 18 miles from the forest reserve where Eller was found.

A GoFundMe page seeking donations to pay for search and rescue efforts was launched late last week. It has already raised nearly $50,000.