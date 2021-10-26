Rep. Valadao requests emergency declarations from Biden and Newsom in the wake of drought and storms

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — Congressman David Valadao (R-21) sent a letter signed by several other congressmembers requesting federal and state emergency declarations in the wake of the drought and recent storms in California.

Valadao, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-23) and other Republican representatives sent a letter to President Biden and Governor Newsom requesting that all limitations on Delta pump operations be lifted to allow water from the recent storm to be used to help the many farms that have been devastated by the drought.

“With supply chain disruptions further hamstringing our agricultural producers, we have a moral obligation to provide Californians any relief that is within our control,” the letter said.

The letter also said California may face more atmospheric river activity in the coming weeks so these pumps would be especially useful.

“The ground is now saturated from the last storm, meaning additional rain will manifest almost entirely as runoff through the Delta,” the letter stated.

Read the full letter here.