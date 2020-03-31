Remembering a Latino icon: 25 years since Selena’s death

(KGET/NBC/CNN) — Today is the 25th anniversary of the death of Latino music icon Selena. Selena Quintanilla Pérez was killed by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar at age 23 on March 31, 1995.

The Grammy winning singer’s legacy lives on today. She was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017 and a Netflix series based on her life is in the works.

Selena’s official Twitter page posted a tribute to the singer, “to a beautiful person who lives on…WE LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU! #SELENA25.”