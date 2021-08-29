Remains of US soldiers arrive at Dover Air Force Base for ‘dignified transfer’ ceremony

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday became the fourth commander in chief to bear witness as the remains of fallen U.S. troops return to U.S. soil from Afghanistan.
(AP/KGET) — The president and first lady Jill Biden met in solemn privacy Sunday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport.
Then the military ritual of a “dignified transfer” of remains unfolded for those killed in foreign combat.
The dead ranged in age from 20 to 31, and came from California and Massachusetts and states in between.
The President released a statement that read: “The 13 servicemembers that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others.”
The military servicemembers were identified as:
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah
Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts
Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California
Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California
Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska
Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California
Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee