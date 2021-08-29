Remains of US soldiers arrive at Dover Air Force Base for ‘dignified transfer’ ceremony

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday became the fourth commander in chief to bear witness as the remains of fallen U.S. troops return to U.S. soil from Afghanistan.

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, flag-draped transfer cases line the inside of a transport plane Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, prior to a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The fallen service members were killed while supporting non-combat operations in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via AP)

President Joe Biden watches as a carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo., during a casualty return Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Schmitz a died in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden watches as a carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas, during a casualty return Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Espinoza died in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A carry team places the transfer case containing the remains of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, into a transfer vehicle at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Knauss died in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A carry team places the transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif., into the transfer vehicle during a casualty return Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Nikoui died in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden watches as a carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, Calif., during a casualty return Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Gee died in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A carry team moves the transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., to the transfer vehicle during a casualty return Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Merola died in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. President Joe Biden embarked on a solemn journey Sunday to honor and mourn the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport as their remains return to U.S. soil from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, Calif., during a casualty return Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Gee died in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and others watche as a carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo., during a casualty return Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Schmitz a died in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and others look on as a carry team moves a transfer case with the remain of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas, during a casualty return at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, for the 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Espinoza died in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

A Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. President Joe Biden embarked on a solemn journey Sunday to honor and mourn the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport as their remains return to U.S. soil from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP/KGET) — The president and first lady Jill Biden met in solemn privacy Sunday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport.

Then the military ritual of a “dignified transfer” of remains unfolded for those killed in foreign combat.

The dead ranged in age from 20 to 31, and came from California and Massachusetts and states in between.

The President released a statement that read: “The 13 servicemembers that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others.”

The military servicemembers were identified as:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee