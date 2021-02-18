LIVE: Reddit, Robinhood heads to testify over Gamestop saga

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Lawmakers in Washington are set to dig into the GameStop saga at a congressional hearing Thursday.

Wall Street hedge fund managers, the chief executives of Robinhood and Reddit and a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty are set to testify. NewsNation will provide updates on the virtual hearing.

GameStop shares soared 1,600% in January before falling back. Entangled in the drama are huge short-selling hedge funds, a social media message board and ordinary investors wanting in on the hottest new trade.

The small investors were seen as winners after they mobilized against Wall Street heavies on Reddit. Their buying swelled the share prices of GameStop and other beaten-down companies beyond anyone’s imagination. Not coincidentally, it inflicted billions in losses on the hedge funds that had placed bets that the stocks would drop.

In response, many suspended buying in the affected stocks on Jan. 28. This outraged lawmakers, who questioned if the trading platforms were siding with hedge funds that had bet against the shares over Mom and Pop investors.

Head of House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is honing in on hedge funds, which she says have a history of “predatory short-selling.”

“We must deal with the hedge funds whose unethical conduct directly led to the recent market volatility,” Waters said in a statement.

The witnesses defended their roles in GameStop’s Reddit-fueled stock rally Wednesday and insisted that while the market turmoil around the stock was unprecedented, there was no foul play, according to official testimony published by the House Financial Services Committee.

Robinhood CEO, Vlad Tenev, is denying speculation from some lawmakers that Robinhood acted to favor its big Wall Street clients when it blocked customers from buying shares of GameStop and a dozen other companies. The restrictions lasted in some form for days.

The accusation is that Robinhood changed the rules of the road midway through to favor big clients that stood to lose money if GameStop shares kept rising.

“Any allegation that Robinhood acted to help hedge funds or other special interests to the detriment of our customers is absolutely false and market-distorting rhetoric,” Tenev says in written testimony prepared for the hearing. “Our customers are our top priority.”

Tenev says Robinhood imposed the trading restrictions solely to meet capital requirements set by regulators.

The online GameStop booster, Keith Gill, who goes by Roaring Kitty, plans to tell the lawmakers that he reaped a profit on his investment because he did his homework, and not because he touted the stock to “unwitting investors,” according to his prepared remarks.

“I did not solicit anyone to buy or sell the stock for my own profit,” Gill says. “I had no information about GameStop except what was public.”

Also expected to testify remotely at Thursday’s hearing is Steve Huffman, Reddit CEO and co-founder.

A major force in social media, Reddit claims some 430 million “Redditors” worldwide. Its WallStreetBets forum is at the center of the GameStop drama.

WallStreetBets “is first and foremost a real community,” Huffman says in his written testimony. “We saw the power of community in general and of this community in particular when the traders of WallStreetBets banded together at first to seize an investment opportunity not usually accessible to retail investors, but later more broadly to defend all retail investors against the criticism of the financial establishment.”