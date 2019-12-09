Recall on frozen White Castle burgers

If you have White Castle burgers in your freezer, they may be subject to a recall.

White Castle issued the voluntary recall because the burgers may be contaminated with listeria.

Frozen six pack cheeseburgers, frozen six pack hamburgers, frozen six pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, and 16 pack hamburgers and cheeseburgers are part of the recall.

They all have best by dates ranging from August 4th, 2020 to August 17th, 2020.

So far, no illnesses are associated with consuming the product.

Customers who may have purchased any of the products indicated are urged to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for an exchange or full refund.