BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fast food chain Raising Cane’s announced a fundraiser that will benefit the burning island greatly after this Thursday.

On Aug. 17, every Raising Cane’s restaurant across America will donate 15% of profits made to the Lahaina shelter Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center.

With thousands struggling with home displacement, a large part of funds will be used to build back the Westside Center. The Westside Center was a 78-unit housing structure in Lahaina that was completely lost in the wildfire.

The founder of Raising Cane’s, Todd Graves, says Maui holds a special place in his family’s heart. “Maui holds such a special place in my heart – not only is it where my wife and I got married, but it’s also home to one of our restaurants and so many residents and customers that have always been so kind to us,” said Graves.

The donation will be automatically applied to all orders and customers do not need to mention the fundraiser. To find a location nearest you, please visit this website.