Radio broadcaster Don Imus has died

** FILE ** In this Dec. 3, 2007 file photo, radio personality Don Imus addresses the audience at New York’s Town Hall during his return to radio. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

(NBC NEWS) — Radio shock jock Don Imus, one of the early pioneers of his genre, died Friday less than two years after retiring, according to a family statement given to NBC New York.

He was 79.

The controversial morning personality’s last day on the radio was on March 29 of last year. He had announced on Jan. 22 that he was retiring, telling fans: “Turn out the lights…the party’s over.”

The grizzled radio man was best known for his outsized cowboy hat and penchant for making controversial, often offensive, statements.

He was fired from his gig on CBS radio in 2007 for calling the Rutgers University women’s basketball team by a racist slur.