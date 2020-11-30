Put it on her tab: Seattle doctor’s campaign supports small businesses

(KING) — A Seattle doctor has been opening $100 tabs at small businesses each Friday in an effort to help shops and restaurants, which are struggling during the pandemic.

In social media videos, she tells her followers to place an order and put some or all of it on her tab.

“It’s really important that we try to support our local small business community today, so they’ll be here tomorrow,” Dr. Christine Zapata says.

She opened her first $100 tab in early March when businesses were first forced to close due to COVID-19.

“With all the doom and gloom that I was seeing on social media, I wanted to do something positive,” Zapata says.

So far, she’s opened more than $3,600 worth of tabs at cafes, restaurants, and shops.

“I honestly thought that this was going to last maybe two weeks or a month tops, and here we are, eight months later,” she says.

