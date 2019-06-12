Pulse shooting victims remembered on 3-year anniversary

Orlando residents will pause Wednesday to remember those lost in the Pulse Nightclub shooting that took place three years ago.

The One-Pulse foundation will hold their annual remembrance ceremony Wednesday evening at the memorial site.

Orlando’s mayor and Orange County’s mayor will be in attendance, as well as Pulse survivors and first responders.

49 people lost their lives when a gunman entered the pulse nightclub and opened fire.

At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in american history.

The owner of Pulse Nightclub started a non-profit to open a museum and memorial.

Florida lawmakers are working to establish the memorial site as a federally recognized national memorial site.