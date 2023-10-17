(NEXSTAR) – A protein powder sold under the name of a self-described “Guru of Peace,” Jay Robb, is being recalled after it was potentially contaminated with hard, plastic “foreign material,” according to a notice from manufacturer Select Custom Solutions.

The 24-ounce packages of Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Egg White Protein were sold online out of North Palm Beach to retailers and customers nationwide, according to the notice published to the FDA website Monday.

(FDA/Select Custom Solutions)

(FDA/Select Custom Solutions)

The company warns that powder bearing the lot code a. 23080-2C2, with a time stamp of 09:00 to 12:00, could pose a choking hazard if any plastic pieces are consumed.

“We are asking that all product with the lot code and time stamp range listed above be removed from retail distribution,” the manufacturer wrote. “Customers should discontinue use and discard the product. Customers may call the number listed or email us for instructions on how to receive a refund.”

The company said that there haven’t been any adverse events reported as of Tuesday evening.

For more information or assistance, contact Select Custom Solutions at 1-800-359-2345 (Monday to Friday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm CST or by emailing info@select-cs.com.