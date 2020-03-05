Presumptive positive case of coronavirus reported in Southern Nevada

A patient in Clark County has tested presumptively positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, a spokesperson for the Southern Nevada Health District said Thursday. (File: KSNV)

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient in Clark County has a presumptive positive case of the coronavirus disease COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Southern Nevada Health District said Thursday.

The patient is a man in his 50s who is hospitalized and currently in airborne isolation, according to health officials. He reported recent travel to Washington state and Texas.

The Health District says it is working to identify close contacts with the patient. A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. to provide more information.

Test results are considered “presumptive positive” until they’re confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The news was first reported Thursday by The Nevada Independent.



“While the COVID-19 outbreak is [a] serious public health threat, the immediate risk from the virus to the general public in Clark County and the United States remains low at this time,” the Health District said in a statement.

Thursday’s report comes a day after the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said it had 14 negative test results for the coronavirus and no positive results.

There were 208 people under public health supervision as of Wednesday, according to figures from the HHS.

COVID-19, also referred to generally as the coronavirus, can present in patients with symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Health officials say anyone who presents symptoms should contact a doctor, and those who are sick should stay home.

People should not go to an emergency room unless it’s essential, according to health officials.

To prevent the spread of the virus, people should wash their hands with soap and water, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, avoid close contact with those who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.