President Trump says ‘there must be NO violence’ in new statement ahead of inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — In a new statement released today, President Donald Trump urged the American people to remain peaceful amid reports that more unrest could come during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” the statement says. “That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank you.”

