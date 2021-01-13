President Trump says ‘there must be NO violence’ in new statement ahead of inauguration

US President Donald Trump steps off Marine One to board Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — In a new statement released today, President Donald Trump urged the American people to remain peaceful amid reports that more unrest could come during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” the statement says. “That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank you.”