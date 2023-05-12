The makers of one of the most popular hot sauce brands in the world have released a slate of new products that are already on grocery store shelves across the country.

Lovers of Cholula can now choose between three types of Cholula-branded salsa and three taco seasoning mixes. McCormick & Company, the makers of the popular hot sauce, say it’s the first time the brand has expanded into new products.

“We’re excited to expand beyond the sauce category and into the mainstream Mexican aisle to deliver that delicious flavor and balanced heat to passionate Cholula fans in new and exciting ways,” said Valda Coryat, North America vice president of marketing for McCormick & Company. “Flavor runs in the Cholula family and our salsas and taco seasoning mixes are no exception to the motherload of mouthwatering taste we bring to each and every recipe.”

McCormick said the new products are made with “fresh and quality ingredients like Mexican chiles, herbs and spices,” which it says delivers authentic Mexican flavors.

Popular hot sauce brand Cholula has expanded into salsas and taco seasons, its maker announced in May 2023. (McCormick Company Inc. Cholula)

The salsas come in Original, Salsa Verde and Smoky Chipotle flavors. The taco seasonings include Original, Smoky Chipotle and Chili Garlic.

Last month, McCormick released another new Cholula product, Cholula Reserva Tequila & Lime hot sauce, which is made with agave tequila and a blend of chilis.

For the most dedicated of Cholula fans, the hot sauce company will also be releasing a new line of limited-edition streetwear clothing, which it says will be officially announced soon.

For more information about the new products and how you can find them near you, visit Cholula’s website or follow along on social media.