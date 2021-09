BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you've stepped outside, you've probably noticed a thick haze covering the county. Experts say it's important to understand how wildfire smoke can affect your body, and how to stay safe.

The Valley Air District says we're seeing smog from wildfires like the KNP complex fire raging in the Sequoia National Forest. Health experts say the level of smoke in the air is dangerous if you can smell it … and we're seeing those conditions today.