NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Planet Fitness is providing a way for teens to keep active this summer when gym class is not in session. The gym will be providing free memberships for teens as part of its High School Summer Pass Program.

Starting May 15, kids from ages 14 to 19 can go to Planet Fitness for free once they sign up. The company says they want to help kids prioritize mental and physical well-being. Teenagers also have an opportunity to win scholarships with the program if they post a TikTok about their experience.

Teens wanting to take advantage will need to pre-register online, then download the Planet Fitness app. If they’re under 18, they’ll need to sign up with a parent or guardian either online or at a Planet Fitness location.