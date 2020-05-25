Pizza Hut offering free one-topping medium pizzas to 2020 graduates

NILES, IL – AUGUST 15: Pizza Hut signage is seen at a cigarette-smoke-free company-owned Pizza Hut restaurant August 15, 2005 in Niles, Illinois. Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum! Brands’ company-owned 1,200 KFC and 1,675 Pizza Hut restaurants starting this week will be enacting a no smoking policy, placing “No Smoking” signs in their US restaurants owned by […]

Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by offering them one free one-topping medium pizza through Thursday.

Pizza Hut announced on social media that it will be giving away 500,000 pizzas while supplies last. To claim a pizza, visit the Pizza Hut Graduation website and sign into or create a rewards account. Only one free pizza will be given per Hut Rewards account.

Due to demand, Pizza Hut has temporarily halted the program but said it will restart on Tuesday at 10 p.m. Pacific Time to ensure as many 2020 graduates receive the offer as possible.

The free pizzas are being funded through a partnership with America’s dairy farmers, Pizza Hut said.