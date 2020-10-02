Photos show President Trump, first lady Melania and aide Hope Hicks over the last 5 days

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — In five days, President Donald Trump has traveled to four states, held several campaign events and participated in the first presidential debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
On Thursday, Hope Hicks, one of President Trump’s closest aides, tested positive for COVID-19. Later on Thursday night, the president and first lady Melania Trump began quarantining and underwent testing. Early Friday morning, President Trump announced he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19.
Sunday
📍 Potomac Falls, Virginia: President Trump visits Trump National Golf Club.
📍 The White House: President Trump holds a news conference; President Trump and the first lady host reception in honor of Gold Star Families.
Monday
📍 The White House: President Trump gives an update on nation’s coronavirus testing strategy.
Tuesday
📍 Cleveland, Ohio: President Trump, the first lady and Hicks take Air Force One to the Cleveland Clinic for the first presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Wednesday
📍 Shorewood, Minnesota: President Trump attended a private campaign fundraiser outside the Twin Cities.
📍 Duluth, Minnesota: President Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota.
Hicks traveled on both Marine One and Air Force One on Wednesday.
Thursday
📍 Bedminster, New Jersey: President Trump participates in a roundtable with supporters, delivers remarks at fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club.