Phoenix police arrest man accused of dumping woman out of her wheelchair

PHOENIX (KGET) — Phoenix police say they’ve arrested a man seen on video dumping a woman out of her wheelchair as she rode on a train last week.
In a tweet Saturday, Phoenix police said they arrested 26-year-old Austin Shurbutt.
Video was shared and widely seen of the alleged incident on Nov. 29 on a Phoenix light rail train.
NBC affiliate KPNX reports Shurbutt was arrested for outstanding warrants and booked on counts that including robbery, assault and vulnerable adult abuse.
The video shows a struggle between the woman and Shurbutt before she was knocked down and out of her wheelchair. Several people on the train could be seen chasing after Shurbutt and stopping him from taking the wheelchair.