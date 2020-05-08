Person struck and killed by plane on Texas airport runway, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN/NEXSTAR) – A person was struck and killed by an airplane at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Thursday night, according to airport officials.

AUS is aware of an individual that was struck and killed on runway 17R by a landing aircraft earlier this evening. The incident is currently under investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) May 8, 2020

Austin-Travis County EMS officials confirmed that an adult was pronounced dead at the scene, according to sister station KXAN.

The incident apparently happened on runway 17R, when a landing plane struck the victim.

The plane was on a domestic flight, airport officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement on Thursday night, saying:

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a pedestrian fatality on a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.



According to preliminary information, the pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 reported seeing a person on Runway 17-Right, shortly after the Boeing 737 touched down at 8:12 p.m. Central Time on Thursday.



The driver of an Airport Operations vehicle subsequently reported finding the victim on the runway. FAA investigators are on their way to the site and will assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in determining whether the aircraft struck the victim.



Please contact the Austin Police Department and the Austin Aviation Department for additional information about the victim and the operating status of the airport.

This is a developing story.