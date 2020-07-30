Pence campaign bus involved in minor accident in Pennsylvania

A campaign bus carrying Vice President Mike Pence was involved in a minor accident in Pennsylvania on Thursday, reported the Washington Times.
Pence was uninjured in what was being called a “minor fender bender.” He was transferred from the bus to a limo.
Pence’s motorcade was traveling along a sharp curve when it side-swiped the front fender of a dump truck, said a pool reporter traveling with him.
Shortly after the motorcade was moving again, two police escorts on motorcycles apparently went down in another accident, according to the Hill.
The motorcade resumed a few minutes later.
After the accident, Pence tweeted his gratitude to law enforcement, saying, “Thank you for all you do!”
Pence was scheduled to host a “Cops for Trump” event Thursday in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. He tweeted upon landing that he was “thrilled to be here to support our incredible law enforcement officers!”