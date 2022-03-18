LAS VEGAS (KGET) — We have seen how Father Adam Kotas, who considers himself Catholic, has had conflicts with the church. But he is now facing another battle: The invasion of Ukraine has put his relatives in danger.

Reporter Eric Jimenez spoke with Father Kotas about his experience in Part 3 of the three-part special originally seen on Telemundo Valle Central.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a matter that touches Father Adam Kotas very personally

“My family is from what is now Ukraine, before the Second World War it was Poland, so my grandparents moved to where I was born,” said Father Adam Kotas of Polish National Catholic Church. “But I have relatives right now in Ukraine and those same relatives right now are trying to crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland.”

Father Kotas explained step by step what is happening in his country of origin.

“In my town, we have many refugees. There are more than half a million refugees in Poland and even my aunts are telling me that they want them to receive refugees,” Father Kotas said.

The advance of Russian troops in Ukraine is something that causes great anxiety to Father Kotas and his loved ones.

“Everyone is confused, super freaked out, full of fear, except my grandmother, because she survived Hitler and the Nazis and the Second World War. She survived. She survived communism and she told me that no Putin is going to steal her sleep her or her peace,” Father Kotas said.

Father Kotas repudiates the warlike actions of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“He wants to control. He is hungry for power and he does not care who he kills, children, women, and my relatives. My heart is very painful,” Father Kotas said.

Despite the distance, Father Kotas tries to help his family in Ukraine

“Every day I pay attention to all my relatives, especially all my relatives who are in Ukraine,” Father Kotas said. “My aunts and all my family in Poland, they are very worried that soon Putin will also invade Poland.”

Father Kotas has faith that the war conflict will soon end and that peace will prevail.

“But in the midst of all that, I feel a lot of hope in my heart because after the Second World War from 1946 to 1989, Ukraine was invaded by communism and in ’89 communism ended and democracy arrived and together with my grandmother we can say that no Putin is going to steal my peace and dream,” Father Kotas said. “That is the attitude, my beautiful people, that we must have. We have survived before and we are going to survive today .”

Father Kotas mentioned he will be sending donations to Ukraine and that he is praying for what is currently happening in the area.