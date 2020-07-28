‘Park, Look, Lock. Where’s Baby?’ NHTSA shares tips for preventing hot car deaths

(KGET) —The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants to remind the community about the risk of unlocked vehicles. The NHTSA encourages individuals to always keep their cars locked, even if they do not have children of their own. With more parents and children at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to know the risks.

In 2019, 52 children died of heatstroke because they were left or became trapped in a hot car. The first child to die of heatstroke in a car this year sneaked outside his family’s home, climbed into the family car, and became trapped. More than half of the hot car deaths in 2020 have happened the same way, according to the NHTSA.

The NHTSA has released tips to prevent hot car deaths.

Tips for everyone, including bystanders

If you see a child alone in a locked car, get them out immediately and call 911. A child in distress due to heat should be removed from the vehicle as quickly as possible and rapidly cooled.

Always lock your car doors and trunk, year-round, so children can’t get into unattended vehicles.

Write a note or place a stuffed animal in the passenger’s seat to remind you that a child is in the back seat.

Tips for parents and caregivers