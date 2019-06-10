One Dead In New York Helicopter Accident

(NBC News) A helicopter pilot is dead after crashing onto the roof of a New York City skyscraper Monday afternoon.

“There is no indication that this was an act of terror and there is no ongoing threat to New York City based on the information we have right now,” Mayor Bill De Blasio said in a briefing shortly after the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

People inside the 54-story building at 787 Seventh Avenue said they felt a tremor when the helicopter made contact.

“We just heard a big tremor,the building bounced, literally the floor bounced under our feet,” Natalie Mendes said. “We jumped almost.”

“I thought maybe it could have been an earthquake or something,” another said after the building was evacuated.

