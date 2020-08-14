Oklahoma student who ‘knowingly had COVID-19’ attends first day of school

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma high school student went to the first day of school Thursday while knowingly having COVID-19, school administration officials informed parents in a letter.

“Once administrators were made aware of the student’s health situation yesterday evening, MPS Nurses and the health department were immediately involved,” the letter from Westmoore High School administrators states.

“We will continue investigating this situation with the health departments,” the letter states.

School nurses performed contact tracing to identify students and staff who were potentially exposed to the virus through close contact. Those students and staff members who were found to have had close contact with the student have already been notified, according to the letter.

“In an effort of transparency, this notification is to inform you of the situation. The classrooms and facility have been deep cleaned and disinfected,” the letter states.

School officials ask that parents/guardians, students and staff continuously monitor their health and not come to school if they are sick or have COVID-19.

“In order for us to have some type of normalcy and continue with in-person education and events, we must continue to be accountable for our health and safeguard each other,” the letter states.

When interviewed by school personnel investigating the incident, the student’s parents said that they were mistaken about the end-of-quarantine date.

Konawa Public Schools dismissed class on Friday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department issued an advisory on Thursday reporting that there was possible COVID-19 exposure at multiple Oklahoma County school facilities. Also, Newcastle Public Schools sent notice that a student at Newcastle Elementary had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease, Control and Prevention lists the following recommendations for those who have had close contact – within 6 feet for approximately 15 minutes – with an individual who has COVID-19: