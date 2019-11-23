Ohio woman disguises domestic violence 911 call as pizza order

OREGON, Ohio (CNN/WTVG) — It seemed like a prank call, but an Ohio dispatcher quickly caught on to what he was actually being told by a woman on the other end.

She was calling for help.

Tim Teneyck never got a call like the one he got in his 14 years of service as a 911 dispatcher.

Once he realized the woman was calling for help for her mother for domestic violence, he alerted officers to hurry.

Teneyck says his intuition that something wasn’t right, kicked in, which to him reaffirms how important listening is in his line of work.

“Other dispatchers that I’ve talked to would not have picked up on this. They’ve told me they wouldn’t have picked up on this,” Teneyck said.

Oregon police chief Michael Navarre said if you ever find yourself in a similar situation, you should convey that you are in trouble.

Because of the quick thinking of the caller and the dispatcher, the alleged abuser was arrested.