Ohio police seek naked sorority creeper

(WKYC) A naked man is showing up on the porches of sorority houses at Kent State University.

The story dates back to late August when police say the man rang the doorbell late at night at a Kent sorority house, naked. While some say it may be a prank, police say they’re taking this seriously and charges could be next.

The latest incident was caught on Alpha Phi’s camera through their Ring doorbell. Police believe the man also showed up to the home back on August 22 – without any clothes on – and now, they’re releasing a nude photo of him that was sent to sorority members through Instagram.

“One thing that makes it difficult to investigate is he’s holding up a phone to his face,” explains Captain Nick Shearer of the Kent Police Department. In the Instagram photo – a smiling face emoji is used to cover his face.

Now police have released a brand-new screenshot of the video where part of his face is very clear – in hopes that someone knows who he is.

