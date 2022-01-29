Ohio home for sale features replica Oval Office

KIRTLAND HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – If you’re interested in a home with a unique conversation piece, look no further than this house in Kirtland Hills, Ohio.

There are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a replica of the Oval Office in the attic. Jenifer Black, a Realtor with Howard Hanna Real Estate, said the current owners are history buffs who were looking for a clever way to use the space.

The couple visited other replicas and incorporated elements from multiple presidents into the design. They spent several years working on it as they entered retirement. The owner calls it the finest Oval Office in a private residence.

(Photo courtesy: Jenifer Black/Howard Hanna Real Estate Services)

(Photo courtesy: Jenifer Black/Howard Hanna Real Estate Services)

(Photo courtesy: Jenifer Black/Howard Hanna Real Estate Services)

The dome-shaped office is actually a room within a room; the windows look out to the attic.

Black said there is already a large home office on the first floor, making the upstairs Oval Office great for entertaining guests and hosting business meetings.

The luxury of having a presidential office won’t come cheap, though. The property, which also comes with an in-ground pool, a game room and an elevator, is currently listed at $1.85 million.