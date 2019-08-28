Officers save woman’s life with gummy bears and apple juice

(KGW) The Washington State Department of Corrections is commending two community corrections officers who helped save a woman’s life with gummy bears and apple juice.

Christy Bivens Jon Petrowski were checking on a supervisee at a home in Woodland, when the man’s wife came to the door.

“Something was off,” recalled Bivens.

“She kept slurring words kept repeating words,” said Petrowski

When the woman turned around, they noticed her insulin pump, and quickly realized she was going into diabetic shock.

“I found out the woman had some candy in the cupboard— gummy bears,” said Petrowski. “We gave her gummy bears, then she’d nod off again.”





Next, they gave her apple juice. That bought the woman some more time before help arrived. Then, another surprise.

“In the middle of all this, there was another person who was on supervision in another room,” said Bivens. “We didn’t know he was there, he ended up giving us a false name and false information.”

